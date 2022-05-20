Collaboration betweenLush Hair and Africa Magic on the just concluded eight edition of Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awardssure sparked up such an unforgettable experience in the mind of guests, viewers, and public spanning through the 7-day long events preceding the award night held at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagosto the all-white after party which brought the event to a close.

Lush Hair involvement began right from the “Opening Night Gala” to the first AMVCA Fashion Show to theCulture Day celebration at the Balmoral Event Centre where the models were all cladded in cultural attire and rocking native hairstyles. The brand’s well decorated experiential center recorded a remarkable amount ofattendance by celebrity guests from varied industries.

The main feature for the brand was taking ownership of the first“AMVCAFashion Show”,where the brand vividly displayed respect for inclusivity and diversity through the choice of models used cutting across varied age group, body size, skin tone, ethnicity etc.

The show stopping moment that most Nigerians are yet to recover from was the spectacular feature of Lush Hair’s Ambassadors; Yemi Aladeadorning a never-been-seen concept of hair woven outfit made from Wow Braids and DenreleEdun’ssuperlative moves on the runway, which soon became the talk of town sensation andeffortlessly madeit to major news headlinesspace the next morning.

The beautiful Models were finalists of the Pink Belle project introduced byLush Hair earlier last year. A project that offered opportunity to young ladies to becomeofficial Models and faces of the brand for one year.

The Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar in her interview said collaborating with Africa Magic on this project evidently presented the right occasion for the brand to showcase to the world that “beauty is limitless, diverse and indiscriminatory” which is all the brand stand for.

“Observing the activities happening around the globe, you will realize that people’s creative expression ofbeauty is becoming more daring and unbelievably vast, and we are no exception in this part of the world as this is evident in our choice of outfits, super creative hairstyles, unimaginable shades of hair colours and other beauty accessories” she said.

Beyond offering Nigerians the opportunity to let their shine out, we want to be acknowledged for our drive in supporting creative talents and ingenious works in Nigeria, which is why we will continually rest our weight behind such laudable projects.

On AMVCA night, Yemi Alade gave an electrifying musical performance courtesy Lush Hair which saw the crowd literally jumping off their seatsfrom excitement.