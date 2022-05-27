Nigerian serial entrepreneur Echendu Ndubuisi Anthony, best known as Lord Echendu, has become the latest individual to be honoured with an appointment as member of the Global Chambers of Business Leaders.

This appointment is one of the many that has been earned by the Rivers state-born international businessman. It has been given in recognition of his outstanding business success and meritorious contribution to the growth of entrepreneurship across the globe.

The Global Chambers of Business Leaders is a coalition of governmental leaders, CEOs and executives, entrepreneurs, investors and business and industry leaders who share a common vision: the sustainable well-being and growth of business in a disruptive and ever-evolving global economy.

The GCBL aligns its activities with the United Nations Decade of Action by encouraging members and partners to operate business models that ultimately contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Chaired by Mr. Dejan Štancer, the GCBL has continued to expand its influence as a global business think-tank with members drawn from over 120 countries, and Lord Echendu’s appointment makes him one of the few Nigerians to be part of this select group of global business leaders.

Lord Echendu had a fairly good upbringing as the seventh of ten children of the Late army General Chief Echendu Christopher Francis Wichendu. His knack for business started at a very young age, the young Echendu started making money from classmates by selling toys while still in primary school. After completing his studies at the University College London, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering, Echendu had a brief stint as an employee at Cumberland Hotel before starting out his entrepreneurial journey with the establishment of Echendu Oil and Gas at the age of 23.

After more than two decades of doing business, Lord Echendu has grown his business empire as he now serves as the CEO of the Echendu Group of Companies, an international conglomerate with subsidiaries operating in different sectors that include; transportation, logistics, financial services, energy, real estate and hospitality, megastores, agribusiness, oil and gas, and travel and tourism. The business presence cuts across the United Kingdom, United States of America, Ghana and Nigeria.

Lord Echendu currently serves as an ambassador of Modern UN, and by this appointment, he joins a selected class of international business leaders that are committed to improving economic growth and a better society for all.

The appointment is another feather to the cap of Lord Echendu Ndubuisi. The UK-trained chemical engineer is a member of the Nigeria Society of Petroleum Engineers who is a two-time winner of the Biz Awards in 2011 and 2018, he is also the recipient of Best Global CEO and Founder of the year Africa Foya Awards.

His work transcends the business world to include help for humanity. Through his non-profit organization, The Echendu Ndubuisi Foundation which operates as Echendu Unify, Lord Echendu distributes food items, relief materials and cash donations to the less privileged in the society and also pays his Rivers state youths yearly (River Stipends).