By Emmanuel Okogba

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are accessing the fitness of Mohamed Salah Virgil Van Dijk to ascertain their chances of featuring in Tuesday’s must-win Premier League tie away to Southampton.

Salah and Van Dijk were both substituted earlier than usual in their FA Cup victory over Chelsea last Saturday and have now joined Fabinho on the list of players in doubt for their crucial games in the quadruple chase. Andy Robertson was also taken off due to cramp

“This process has not finished yet because we only played the 120 minutes two days ago,” Klopp told reporters on Monday.

“So when the boys arrive today I have to make a lot of decisions. Then we will line up a team.

“What I can promise and definitely say is we will line up a team only for one reason — to try to win the game at Southampton, as difficult as it is, because that obviously is the job to do.

“We have to see who is able to help. The 30 extra minutes (at Wembley) made a big difference, but we have to see.”

A win will see Liverpool reduce City’s lead to a single point after Guardiola’s side drew 2-2 at West Ham on Sunday, as the league enters the final match week for the season.

City host Aston Villa next Sunday while Liverpool play Wolves at Anfield.