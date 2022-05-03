By Emmanuel Okogba

Liverpool took advantage of Villarreal’s second half capitulation to run out 3-2 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.

The Yellow Submarine had fantastically scored two first half goals to keep the tie at 2-2 on aggregate at the break, but Gerónimo Rulli’s failure to keep out Fabinho’s strike and Luis Diaz heading in after being left completely unmarked turned the game in favour of Klopp’s men who are now waiting for the winner from the second semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Sadio Mane went round goalkeeper Rulli to slot in the third to complete the comeback.