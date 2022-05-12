Lions Club District Governor Kayode Osinuga; Chairpersons of Family ties event, Catherine Ndupu and Ololade Adewumi; other members of the club.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The District Governor, International Association of Lions Club , District 404B2 Nigeria, Kayode Osinuga, has explained that the annual family ties event of the club was basically for its members to bond, have fun, and give back to themselves what they give in charity to the society.

Osinuga, speaking to Vanguard at the District’s family ties event held at Lagos State Public Service Club in Ikeja recently, added that the club was never going to stop in doing charitable works and all other efforts it puts into improving the society.

The District Governor noted that being a member of the Lions Club should not only be about coming to meetings to discuss how to carry out community projects and activities, but also, to take a break and be with family and friends to celebrate one another.

“Lions family ties is an annual event where we come together after having served the community so very well, we come together and choose a date and bring our families together to bond and have fun together and know more about ourselves,” said Osinuga.

“It’s a way of giving back to ourselves what we have always given back to the society. We don’t want a situation where we continue to meet during service activities, we also want to meet ourselves in a relaxed and playful atmosphere, so that we can also relax our bodies and our minds, so that we will be able to serve the community even better.”

The Family ties events saw children of members of the club present, with many playing board games and other engaging in other fun activities.

Friends and families of members of the clubs were also present, with the chairperson of the event, Mrs. Catherine Ndupu, disclosing to Vanguard that the event was also an avenue to admit new members into club as those invited would come to know what the club entailed.

In her words, “We call it family ties, we do it every year,but because of COVID-19 restrictions we haven’t done it in two years. We bond with our families, play games, know what our fathers and mothers and children love most. We ask questions too.

“Lions Club is charitable club. We do a lot of charity, we go into pediatric cancer, we help people, we feed the hungry, we do a lot of charity work, so this is like another charity work we are doing today, and we term it family ties.

“Members are usually free to come with their guests and families. I also came with my cousins. Most of the times, we get some people that will work I join the club as a result of attending this particular event, after they see what we are doing.”

The co-chairperson, Mrs. Ololade Adewumi, and wife of the past District Governor, echoed Ndupu’s thoughts and disclosed that the club members would be going to Warri in Delta state for a local convention this month and to Montreal in Canada for an international convention later this year.

“Lastly. we would like the public to know that charity helps. In any way you can help another member of the society, it will go a long way if you do. Even if it is by a penny, or a cent or a Naira, go ahead and do the help, so we can make the world a better place,” both Chairpersons added.