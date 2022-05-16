By Akpokona Omafuaire

EFFURUN- FOREMOST Nigerian online blogger, Linda Ikeji weekend put up an appearance in the N1 Billion libel law suit instituted by NBM of Africa and three others at the Delta State High Court at Effurun Court 2.

The suit with number EHC/210/2021 had the Registered Trustees of NBM of Africa, Olorogun Ese Kakor, Olorogun Felix Kupa and Mayor Onyebueke as Claimants with Linda Ikeji as the sole defendant.

The Claimants had through their Counsel, Chief E.K. Agbroko Esq. prayed the court for an award of N1 billion and an unreserved apology to be published in her blog and two national newspapers amongst others.

At the resumed hearing, C.M. Garba (Miss) announced her appearance for the defendant and pleaded that the defendant only got wind of the matter on Thursday night through the social media and begged the court for an adjournment to enable them file motion for extension of time in order to file their statements of defence.

The Claimants legal team led by B. O. Orhewere Esq, Chief E.K. Agbroko Esq and F. I. Agwuncha (Mrs.) told the court that there was evidence of proof of service.

Honourable Justice Roli Daibo- Harriman agreed with the Claimants counsel that there was proof of service and granted an adjournment to 27th May for the defence to file and move their motion for extension of time to be able to file their statements of defence.

Agbroko however expressed his joy that finally Ikeji has made an appearance through her lawyer.

He stated that the matter can now be heard on its merit, as the Claimants are ready to do their matter.

The crux of the matter according to the Claimant Counsel is that Ikeji had on the 19th day of October 2019 published in her blog an article in which she defamed his Clients by referring to them as ‘Black Axe’, calling them names different from their organization.

Agbroko added that his clients’ organization is not known as such.

After several reminders and upon expiration of the letters, the organization decided that a libel suit be filed against her.