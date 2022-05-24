By Japhet Davidson

Eighteen young Nigerian artists from across the country left Lagos Wednesday 18 May 2022 en route Dakar, Senegal to take part in the Dak’Art Biennale, Africa’s most famous international art fiesta of contemporary art which began in St Louis, Dakar on May 19, 2022.

An announcement by the Art Director of LIMCAF, Dr. Ayo Adewunmi who incidentally accompanied the prize winners, explained that the 18 young artists including 3 female artists, were winners of the 2018, 2019 and 2021 top six prizes in the annual Life In My City Art Festival (LIMCAF) competition for young Nigerian artists not older than 35 years of age.

LIMCAF, a pan-Nigeria youth empowerment art competition now in its 15th year, is currently the biggest and longest running contemporary art event in Nigeria which draws in an average of 500 entries from young artists every year.

The Dakar Art Biennale is one of several rewards in cash and career enhancing opportunities on offer every year. It is a special sponsorship, all expenses paid by Emeritus Professor El Anatsui one of Africa’s most renowned artists, who is also one of LIMCAF’s two Patrons. The other Patron is Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha while the Board of Trustees is chaired by Elder K. U. Kalu former Chairman of Union Bank.

The 18 young artist now in Senegal are the top 6 winners from the 2018, 2019 and 2021 competitions because both LIMCAF and Dak’Art did not hold in COVID devastated 2020. While in Senegal they will take part in a joint Exhibition with selected older artist members of the Pan African Circle of Artists (PACA), in one the ‘Off’ Exhibitions of the Biennale.

Earlier on Tuesday 17th, the artists were guests to a send-forth private dinner given by the Chairman of LIMCAF, Elder K. U. Kalu at his Independence Layout residence, together with Board Members and Members of the Organising Committee.

Perhaps the most striking part of the evening was the gushing testimonial stories of the young artists, who were evidently overwhelmed by all that was happening, about their journey to LIMCAF and the prizes they eventually won.

In a brief farewell speech, Board Chairman Elder Kalu, implored the young men and women to show their gratitude more by exemplary conduct, open minded learning and full participation while in Senegal as ambassadors of LIMCAF and our country Nigeria. He said they were proud beneficiaries of a policy of reward for merit regardless of origin or gender.

Elder Kalu noted that it was a thing of joy and pride for all who have assiduously invested their time and energy to keep LIMCAF going over the past fifteen years, to be associated with the heights they have so far attained and hoped that LIMCAF and its sponsors will continue to invest in the career and economic empowerment of young people from all over the country for many more years to come.

The ‘LIMCAF 18’ will be due back in Nigeria on Friday. May 27.