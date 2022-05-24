By Olayinka Latona

Anointed Music Minister Lilian Nneka Nneji popularly known as Lilian Nneji and her husband, Pastor Joshua Nneji are today marking their 14th wedding anniversary.

Lilian Nneji took to her instagram handle earlier today to appreciate God for His Faithfulness, love and also celebrate the man in her life.

Lilian Nneji said it has been 14 years of great grace and massive blessings of God in her marriage.

While showing appreciation and love to her husband, Lilian Nneji dazzles her heartthrob with these beautiful words..

in her words: “To the world best husband ever liveth Joshua Nneji. I want to specially say Thank you for staying by my side all these years. You brought real happiness into my life. You make me feel complete. I love you as much as you love me.

” I am so certain that our love will never be seized; it will be wider than the Sky, it will grow higher than the Everest, brighter than the Stars, stronger than the Diamond, and warmer than the Sun.Thank you for being such a fun, caring, and loving husband!

“Life may have given me many reasons to be happy. But I’m happiest because life gave me a precious gift like you. It doesn’t really matter how many times I have told you that I love you; actually, it never gets old to say that I love you. Thank you for being kind, compassionate, and patient with me all these years. “Through my life’s ups and downs, you’re always there. In you, I have found a support system, my rare gem, lover, partner, and best friend forever. You’re the best gift I have received from God. Happy 14th Beautiful, Heatless Wedding Anniversary to us.”