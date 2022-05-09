THE Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises in the Niger-Delta, Life-ND Project has presented 1,100 bags of 6mm fish feeds to six cluster incubation centers in Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta state.

LIFE-ND is a project funded by the Federal Government, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Delta State government.

The cluster groups include Ekpan Phase 1, Liberty Fish Farmers, Ugboroke Fish Progressive Farm, Adonai Farmers, United Ufuoma Fish Farmer and Orukpeoghene Fish Farmers MCPS.

Speaking at Ekpan, Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Ben Agamah said, “Farming business is not like yahoo business. In farming, you continue to work hard to a point you get frustrated and want to give up.

“But at that point when you are almost frustrated is the turning point and I am thanking you all for being in this business to provide food for us because that is the greatest challenge.

“In recent times, this is one the best intervention and I congratulate the incubatees as I admonish them to make good use of these feeds because the value of a table fish is how much you manage the feeds.”

On his part the State Project Coordinator of LIFE-ND, Mr Collins Ashoro, disclosed that the beneficiaries are incubatees that had undergone the apprenticeship and mentorship phase of training under the project aside the business planning and management training earlier rendered.

He said: “At the mentorship training, incubatees were provided with revolving working capital fund that ranges from N700,000 to N1.5 million, depending on the four priority commodities of poultry, oil palm, cassava and fisheries of the state.

“As at today by adopting due procurement process, 180,000 juveniles have successfully been supplied and distributed across 18 incubation centers to 120 incubatees and in poultry, 15,000 day-old-chicks have been successful supplied and distributed to six incubation centers across the state.”

“While over 7,000 juveniles have been replaced as a result of mortality recorded across various centers at no extra cost to incubators/incubatees, we have also moved a step to provide almost a 100 percent mortality replacement in poultry.

“From our projection, the fisheries incubation centres would be harvesting about 198 tonnes of table size fish across the state and the six cluster in Uvwie alone is estimated to give us 50 percent of this output starting from few weeks time.

“In cassava production, 1,800 bundle of cassava stems, 120 bags of fertilizers, 150 liters of herbicides, 100 liters of pesticides have been supplied to 10 incubatees in two incubation centres.

“These inputs were supplied to cultivate 30ha of land, 15ha each to Ossissa and Uruagbassa communities and we will be expecting several tons of cassava from these incubation centers.

“Incubatees and Incubators who are our primary focus right now should please ensure that they make much profit as they can for themselves from their ongoing business because the sustainability of our relationship with you as both incubators and incubatees is dependent on how well you perform with the utilization of the working capital in the business cycle.”