•Dr. Foluso Amusa

By Moses Nosike

The London Governance and Compliance Academy (LGCA) is set with The Association of Governance, Risk & Compliance and TMC Institute, a leading and specialist provider of bespoke corporate training with offices in the UK and Nigeria to deliver comprehensive training programmes on governance, risk and compliance (GRC) to Nigerian professionals.

These courses are backed by AGRC certification and provide a solid foundation for local professionals looking to enter the compliance industry or strengthen their companies’ AML, compliance, risk management, and onboarding functions.

Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, who serves as Global Manager for Partners and Media at AGRC, said, “We’re thrilled to join forces with TMC Institute to deliver our GRC qualifications to professionals in Africa’s most populous nation. Our programmes should provide a solid path of entry for recent graduates and mid-level professionals looking to refine their GRC skills or make a jump into these sectors. Likewise, we’re looking forward to establishing a solid presence in the region by setting up a local chapter and creating ample networking and business development opportunities for our members there.”

Courses to be delivered as part of this initiative include AGRC’s certificates in AML, KYC/CDD, Compliance, and Sanctions, as well as a range of introductory courses that cover these topics plus Anti-Bribery & Corruption, Corporate Governance, and the Financial Services Regulatory Framework. These courses will be offered by LGCA in the self-paced, online modality, and should cover the needs of even the most demanding GRC professionals in the Nigerian market.

In addition, TMC Institute’s Managing Director, Dr. Foluso Amusa, said that we at TMC Institute are super excited about this new collaboration for the Nigerian market with LGCA and AGRC, a globally recognized professional body for GRC & anti-financial crime. We are confident about the positive impact this will bring to organisations in the private and public sectors alike in leveraging global best practices and standards in governance, risk, compliance & financial crime prevention in Nigeria.