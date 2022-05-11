*Lauds, peaceful, smooth exercise

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has congratulated the 62 National Delegates elected during the local government Congresses of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, held yesterday across the state.

Emmanuel who spoke shortly after participating in the exercise at QIC Group School, Awa Iman, venue of the exercise in Onna LGA, lauded the smooth and peaceful conduct of the exercise and the cooperation of the participants.

He said the large turnout of PDP faithful for the exercise was an indication that the party was ready for it’s primaries leading to the general elections.

He expressed optimism that with the successes recorded at the Ward and local government levels, subsequent congresses will be hitch free and the delegates elected through the processes would deliver on the interest of the party in due course.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer, Mr. Iniobong Akpan, thanked members of the Onna chapter of the PDP for their cooperation which contributed to the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Mr. Benard Ubong Duncan scored 99 votes to emerge as national delegate while Ikpe Monday Udoyen emerged the PLWD delegate with 112 votes.

According to an earlier release from the party in the state, the elections were held in accordance with Section 25(1) (R) of the PDP Constitution by which party, in a Local Government Congress are to elect one National Delegate and one Person Living with Disability (PLWD) per LGA.

Slated to vote at the congress, according to the release, were: the State Governor, Deputy Governor, Members of the National Assembly from the respective LGAs, Members of the State House of Assembly, Serving and former members of the Board of Trustees of the Party, Zonal officers of the PDP from the respective LGAs.

Others are State Officers of the PDP, Elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen in all the LGAs, all serving Councillors, all Chapter as well as Ward Executive Officers of the PDP.