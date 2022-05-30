Lewandowski

By Emmanuel Okogba

Robert Lewandowski is bent on leaving the Bundesliga and hopes to make it happen as soon as possible after his latest remarks on his situation at the club.

Lewandowski whose contract with the Bavarian side ends in 2023 wants to leave sooner and he made this known on Monday. Bayern CEO, Oliver Kahn had, last month, deflated suggestion that the Poland international would be leaving the club as he comes closer to entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Lewandowski’s latest comment appears to be an attempt to force a move from the club where he has been for almost a decade.

Diario Sport quoted the forward to have said: “Am I optimistic about signing for Barca? It’s a big question. I don’t like being in this situation. What is certain at the moment is that my career at Bayern is over.

“I don’t see any chance of continuing my career at this club. Let’s see what we can do in the next two weeks, I don’t want to continue at the club and I would like to focus on Poland. After the Nations League, we will have time to talk about the situation, but I don’t see any possibility to stay at Bayern.”

He further said he hopes the club does not force him to stay because they can and that “for today, it is certain that my story with Bayern Munich is over.”