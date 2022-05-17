Anambra state government has asked residents of the state to remain calm, noting that Prof. Charles Soludo, is doing everything possible to restore peace in the state.

Anambra state was reacting to a letter written by an unknown gunmen, addressed to nine local governments in the state.

In the said letter, the anonymous group warned security operatives to get ready for action in ‘Biafra Land’.

According to them: “These local government areas should wait for us soon. We are warning our dear Professor that it is time for action and not time to speak big grammar and talking. All the security men occupying should get ready for action.

“Go and tell the President to release our oga (boss), Onyendu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or face continuous war – FINAL WARNING”.

The local governments listed include: Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East.

But in his response, the chief press secretary to Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime described the letter as fictitious, urging the people of the state to remain calm and law-abiding as government would soon restore normalcy.

He said: “That will be a fictitious letter of course. You know they have been attacking some local governments to frighten people.

“But there is government in place and the state government will ensure that peace and order are restored. We cannot allow people to hold the state and law -abiding citizens to ransom.

“Government has a responsibility to enforce law and order and that is what Governor Chukwuma Soludo is doing. But we ask our people not to take the law into their hands as government will handle the situation according to the provisions of the law”.

Meanwhile, some people were seen at the popular Aroma junction in Awka discussing the latest development, even as the sit at home entered the second day on Tuesday with casualties recorded at Ogidi in Idemili North local government area where security operatives killed four persons allegedly enforcing the sit at home.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the killing said the command and other sister agencies had been on patrol to maintain law and order in the state.

However, security operatives were totally absent on the streets in Awka and people who braved the situation to come out were going about unmolested.

Trycycle and few shuttle buses were also plying within the cities.