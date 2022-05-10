By Asonja Felix

Let me begin by congratulating you on your well deserved appointment as the chairman of governors in southwest and the promoter of AMATEKUN

. Your appointment is well deserved because it represent an apparent promotion from the position that Almighty God gives you from above .

Let me appreciate your leadership style since you have be the Executive governor of our dear state.

My confidence is hinged as much on your track record from the table of zoning assignment as on other qualities that been driving you in your political career. One of them is the innate courage you possess to take decision and position,stand by them and defend them irrespective of whose ox is gored .your stance against open grazing and defence of ranching is a shinning national example. Another quality of yours which gives me confidence in your ability to discharge when needed.

This has bring fairness equity and justice to your door step.

My Excellency the political ball of Mahin, Aheri and Etikan is peeper than that of of ugbo kingdom since the creation of DEMOCRACY in the history of politics in Nigeria. The voice of Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom speak tall in Ugbo land while there is a gentleman arrangement between the three kingdoms (Mahin,,(Aheri and Etikan ). For example since 1999 this are the list of persons representing UGBO KINGDOM/ MAHIN AHERI ETIKAN. 1999_2003 BAR BENSON AMUWA (UGBO WARD 6) (2)2003_2007 UGBO WARD (4) (3)2007_2011, 2011_2015 MR ALADETAN OYEMBO 2TERM (4)2015_2019 2019_2023 ABAYOMI AKINRUTAN 2TERM

MAHIN AHERI AND ETIKAN (TABLE) (1) 1999_2003 OFOESUWA MAHIN WARD (1) (2) 2003_2007 MR TUNDE AYEMO ETIKAN WARD (3) 2007_2011 ATIKASE OTITO AND KUNLE ODIDI MAHIN (3) (4) 2011_2015 BARR EDEMA GBENGA MAHIN (2) (5) )2015_2019 COKER MALACHI AHERI WARD (6)2019_2023 SEMILORE FAVOUR MAHIN WARD 4.

From the table above the stasitc show that MAHIN,AHERI,AND ETIKAN Mantain their zoning arrangement to letter.

Let me call the attention of our able and amiable governor to the evil perpetrate by Mr OTITO ATIKASE who is an Apostle of zoning and man of integrity in 2007 house of assembly election which now turn himself to to a camleon becusee of his personal interest which is unknown to the public, also Mr Tawose who stand on the track of truth in Similore favour / Deji Ololajulo election in 2019 and refuse to say no when his ward produce two representative in the history of (MAE) now become political same

My political mentor sir, it is not that I have wisdom than others but the truth must prevail over injustice.

The following party members can put more light to my letter if they were questioned Dr Malumi Taiwo , former head of service Mr Ajose kudehinbu Barr EDEMA GBENGA former osopadec chairman, Barr TUNDE AYEMO Mr Danilola Raphael ,Barr Yinka Orokoto,Rt Hon MALACHI Coker,Biyi Poroye a political activist and man of honor.

In conclusion sir if the endorsement is from Mahin ward 1 it will be a political plus to our winning strategy.

Hon Asonja idowu Felix writes from Aheri ward