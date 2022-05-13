Muslims within and outside Eti-Osa, Lagos, gathered at the Eti-Osa Islamic Centre, last Friday for a special prayer session for peace, unity and prosperity in the country.

The special prayer which was held on the last Jumat prayer in the month of Ramadan was attended by eminent personalities in the area.

The event was part of the Ramadan activities of the Eti-Osa Muslims using the solemn period to beseech Allah for the peace, tranquility and development for the area and the country at large.

Leading the prayer session, Chairman, Eti-Osa Council of Imams and Alfas, Sheikh Afinni Yoosuph Abdulbari prayed for security and peaceful co-existence in the country for sustainable social and economic development.

He also counselled Muslims to be guided by the teachings of the Qur’an and traditions of Prophet Muhammad, adding that every Muslims have a role to play in making the society and the country at large better. “It is not only about prayer though, we all must change our attitude, and we must forsake sinful acts, and come closer to God in order to see the manifestation of our prayers.

“Today, we earmarked this prayer session for our Nation, Lagos and our local government. That is why all the elders in Eit-Osa came to offer this important prayer for peace, tranquility, growth and development of our nation.You cannot clap with one hand, all hands must be on deck to change the present situation in the country. If we are seeking something from Allah, it is right that we also do what Allah want us to do. He enjoins us with goodness, fairness, justice, equity to all classes of people. He wants us to shun bad acts, and all acts of inhumanity to man.

Lamenting the spate of insecurity in every corner of the country, Sheikh Afinni said: “Killings, kidnappings, corruption, injustice and other bad acts must stop.

“We have seen situation where a relative will organising his own kidnap just to crudely extort money from his parents or guardian. “We must repent and go back to Allah. Both the state and federal governments must look into what led to the decadence, particularly why we have drifted in our education system and proffer lasting solutions.

“We pray to Allah to give us peace, tranquility, and socio-economic growth of the country”.

In the same vein, the Baba Adinni of Eti-Osa who is also the Balogun of Ajiran Land, Alhaji Chief Abdul Yekeen Olawale Bakare, YOB, urged Muslims to continue to live together as one and show love to one another adding that only regular prayers for the leaders in all strata can help to change the situation.

Alhaji Bakare admonished Muslims to be upright, honest and dedicate themselves to the worship of Allah in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

He enjoined Muslims in the area and in Lagos state to continue to show love to others irrespective of difference of faith, adding that all hands must be on deck to address the growing challenge of insecurity and other soci0-economic issues.

Among the eminent scholars, distinguished elders of the area that prayed for the state and Nigeria as a whole included, Alhaji Chief Hon Yahya Adeniyi Dosunmu, the Seriki Adinni Of Eti Osa; Alhaji Chief Hamidu Elegushi, the Balogun Adinni of Eti-Osa; Imam Tajudeen Balogun Olowopopo, Mufassir Ajah Central Mosque; Alhaji Chief Nurudeen Mustapha who is the Alakoso Adinni of Eti-Osa; Chief Imam Abdulateef Balogun, the General Secretary, Council of Imams and Alfas Eti-Osa; Chief Imam Musliudeen Issa Imam, Treasurer, Council of Imams; Chief Imam Muslim Abdusalam who is the Financial Secretary, Council of Imams Eti-Osa among other personalities.