By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

As mining business and activities advance in Ilorin any time soon, the Executive Director of Africa division of Globelink China Investment limited, a subsidiary of Hudson Mining limited Mr Leo Tseng has urged the residents of Kwara state, particularly the youths to partner with the company for a relationship that would be prosperous to both parties.

Leo said this in Ilorin at the grand opening of Hudson’s 2nd minerals center located at Oko-Olowo area of ilorin.

Leo Tseng said that, “with the solid backing of its parent company, Globelink China Investment limited in the area of logistics, finance and supply chain services, Hudson has now set up two up to date mineral chemical analysis laboratories and processing centers in Jo’s,Plateau state and Ilorin, Kwara state operating in line with the most stringent standards in Nigeria.”

He said,”We need the people of Ilorin and indeed kwara state to partner with us for a prosperous relationship because we can’t do it alone.

“The establishment of Hudson’s 2nd minerals buying center in Ilorin, kwara state is in line with its strategic plan for Nigeria where it tends to focus on the whole value chain covering mines, asset acquisition, exploration, mining, processing, smelting and trading for strategic minerals. “Said Leo Tseng.

He also noted that, “nowadays, climate change has become one of the biggest challenges to the world, stressing that there is a long way to go for the global carbon emission reduction.”

He added that,” Over the long time Hudson mining expects to make a modest contribution to promoting the gree low-carbon sustainable transformation and upgrade of the mining industry in Nigeria and other African countries. “

Tseng also explained that,” since its commencement, Hudson mining has been deeply devoted to bringing its value added services to improve the skills of local employees, create more job opportunities and drive the economic development of local communities. “

He further said that,” Hudson works closely with local mining partners and mineral suppliers helping them to upgrade existing artisanal mining and processing activities.

“It is therefore able to achieve sustainable development of mineral resources in the region where it operates. It has also continuously injected capital, introduced advanced mining and mineral processing, technologies and equipment, and also deployed innovative management systems. “