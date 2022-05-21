The suspects

By Evelyn Usman

The Police in Lagos have arrested six persons, among them a woman, in connection with the murder of a Sound Engineer, Sunday-David Imoh, in Lekki area of Lagos, last Tuesday. This is just as 35 persons were arrested in connection with Thursday clash between commercial motorcyclists in Alaba Rago area of the state, with the seizure of 130 motorbikes .

Recall that late David was reportedly beaten and burnt to death by some commercial motorcyclists during an argument over N100 fare.

The suspects were paraded alongside others arrested for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, cultism and illegal possession of firearms, yesterday, at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, by the command boss, CP Abiodun Alabi.

The CP explained that: “On May 12, 2021, at Studio 24, Lekki, Lagos, an okada rider by name Dahiru, had a quarrel with his passengers by name: Frank Olatunji and Philip Balogun, over the bike fare.

“In the heat of the argument, Frank Olatunji and Philip Balogun invited one David Sunday to mediate only for Dahiru and his cohorts to violently attack him, killed him and set him ablaze.

“A total of six suspects have been arrested. They are: Dahiru Ayuba , Susan Moses , Christopher Dauda, Joseph Tella , Chigozie Anthony and Sunday Azi ‘.

Answering questions from journalists on the update of the crisis in Alaba Rago, Ojo Local Government Area of the State, he disclosed that 35 suspects had been arrested in connection, while 135 motorcycles were impounded

He disclosed that earlier, a team of detectives who acted on information, arrested four armed robbery suspects in their hideout in Ojo, with seven locally made pistols, 68 live cartridges, as well as cutlasses, axe, charms, four mobile phones, tortoise and a female hand bag, recovered from them. He said that investigation was still ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects in connection with the case.

Also paraded was one Joseph Ashiwobel, who concealed arms inside food stuff that were transported from Cross River State to Lagos.

Explaining how the arms were recovered, CP Abiodun said, “one Aji Augustine, of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos ,went to receive food items sent to him by his mother from Cross River State ,through a driver who mistakenly gave him a sack that was meant to be delivered to someone else.

“When he opened the sack, he discovered seven locally made pistols. He rushed to the nearest police division and handover the arms over.

“Upon receipt of the case, detectives embarked on diligent investigation that led to the arrest of Joseph Ashiwobel, who dispatched the sack from Calabar to Lagos.

“During interrogation, he confessed that he had sold many guns to his customers here in Lagos. He led operatives to arrest two of his buyers :one Rasheed Ogunbade 39, and Aladeokin Ahmad , 38.

“Also one locally made shot gun bought from Joseph Ashiwobel was recovered. Investigation is still ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects in order to recover more of the guns he had sold to people in Lagos”.

All suspects according to him would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation”, CP.

Residents ban okada, want govt to flush out hoodlums in the area

The Lekki Phase I Residents Association (LERA) has banned commercial motorcycle operators otherwise known as Okada in the area as a result of the recurring security breaches in the area. Chairman of LERA, Mr Yomi Idowu at a briefing yesterday, appealed to the Lagos State Government to enforce the law banning Okada in the state.

He also called on the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and the New Towns Development Authority (NTDA) to flush out hoodlums and miscreants in uncompleted buildings in the area.

Idowu described the killing of a sound engineer, David Imoh in Lekki as dastardly, animalistic and senseless.

He said: “Intelligence reports reaching us are that following the raid on Okada and subsequent seizure of their bikes in Lekki Phase 1 by officials of Lagos State Taskforce, the riders, who believe the action was instigated by Lekki residents, are planning to attack the residents.

He described as worrisome the menace of Okada which recently led to bloody robbery incidents, kidnappings, assassinations and ritual killings to name a few.

“This is not the first time residents are been terrorised by motorcycle riders in Lekki Phase I. Indeed, Okada has been an environmental nuisance and many residents have had their fair share of their sheer recklessness.

“It is an obvious fact that security within Lekki Phase I has deteriorated. It is imperative that we all take a collective stance and formulate joint initiatives to avert a total exposure to imminent security threats to the lives and assets of our residents,” he said.

He hailed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for banning Okada in Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa, which will take effect from June 1.

“We in Lekki Phase I cannot risk the lives of our people further. We are therefore, taking proactive measures by banning activities of Okada riders with immediate effect. We choose to live and say no to ‘Okada’ on our roads and streets,” he said.

Member of Board of Trustee Chief Emeka Nweze said those who patronise the Okada are not home-owners, rather domestic workers and people working on sites.

Chief Nweze called on the state government to ensure those who have undeveloped properties should start working on them or have them confiscated.

“We cannot continue to harbour miscreants in those uncompleted buildings. It is dangerous to residents,” he said.