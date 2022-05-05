The cannabis industry has become one of the fastest-growing sectors across the world. With people becoming more and more aware of the medicinal benefits of cannabis, the industry is witnessing more opportunities for growth. At present, many brands have made their way into the cannabis market, selling premium cannabis products.

However, the most common challenge the cannabis industry faces even today is its supply. Athena Ag , a nutrient line for cannabis cultivation, has stepped into this space to address the problem. Within a couple of years, Athena Ag has become an integrated formulator and manufacturer of liquid and dry fertilizer blends in the cannabis industry.

Founded in 2017, Athena Ag, named after the Greek goddess symbolizing knowledge and wisdom, is on a mission to educate people on advanced cannabis cultivation techniques as well as proper facility SOPs.

Athena Ag’s products are designed for commercial cannabis cultivators to help them expand their production base. Since its inception, Athena Ag has grown over ten times its revenue because of its unique solutions for cannabis cultivators.

Today, Athena Ag has more than 700 authorized dealers within the United States. The brand is distributed in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, Portugal, South America, Puerto Rico, and some EU countries. To further escalate its product line, Athena Ag has several subsidiaries: AMG, Demeter Designs, and Imperium Controls.

AMG, or Athena Manufacturing Group, is responsible for the entire production facility and infrastructure. Demeter Designs and Imperium Controls specialize in facility irrigation, fertigation facility designs, and fertigation system controllers. Through these partnerships, Athena Ag offers state-of-the-art renderings to build detailed plans for any contractor to install the system anywhere in the world.

The brand is also known to act as a complete facility advisor to help its extensive commercial grower network succeed while using the Athena program. Brandon Burkhart, the owner and founder of Athena Ag, is the brain behind the brand’s exponential growth.

To simplify the nutrient line for cultivators in the cannabis industry, he created Athena Ag to improve the quality of the product and reduce costs for cultivators. As the concept turned into reality, Burkhart partnered with one of the largest cultivators, Jungle Boys, to facilitate years of testing in the grow rooms to develop a formulation for a perfect run of Athena Ag.

Even today, Athena Ag continues the process of innovation and testing as a way to grow. All the facilities have been developed in-house, so Athena Ag has full control over the quality it provides.

The company is based on a strong foundation of research and development, which sets it apart from others in the market. Athena Ag’s growth did face a challenge during the pandemic, when it was difficult to obtain the supply of raw materials due to logistical problems, but the brand stayed vigilant. Athena Ag grew its revenue by five times from 2020 to 2021, expanding its base globally.

Athena Ag is working for a noble cause to push medical and recreational licenses of cannabis. The company wants to facilitate indoor and greenhouse cultivation of cannabis to make it available globally. Athena Ag products are currently available at all major hydroponics retailers in-store and online nationwide.

The brand is looking forward to expanding its base internationally with more distributors and launching six new products in 2022. Going by its record growth in the last three years, Athena Ag will continue to be a trailblazer for other nutrient lines in the cannabis industry.