By Sam Eyoboka

As the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, turns 19 years of age in captivity, a non-governmental organisation, Global Peace Initiative, GPI, has renewed the call for her release.

Sharibu was among the 110 students abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists at the Government Girls’ Science Technical College, Dapchi, on February 19, 2018, when she was only 14 years old.

While the other girls were released, was held back because she refused to abandon her Christian faith and accept Islam as demanded by her abductors.

The GPI leader, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam, said the group was organising a Zoom meeting to renew the advocacy for Leah’s release and to mark her 19th birthday on May 14, 2022. According to Para-Mallam, the topic of the Zoom meeting scheduled for May 14, 2022, at 06:00 pm West Central Africa time, is “Global Prayer Call to Free Leah Sharibu and others in Captivity”.