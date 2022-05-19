Prince Ned Nwoko was recognized as Social Impact Person of the year earlier during the week at the just concluded Leadership newspaper Awards and Lecture at the International conference center Abuja, Nigeria.

The Antarctica explorer, Philanthropist and Business Man, Ned was fully represented by the team from Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication project lead by The Project Coordinator, Chukwuebuka Anyaduba; The Media PR, Adeniyi Moses ifetayo, The Legal Adviser, Bar. Onyeka Nwokolo and Welfare officer, Ms Nora Okolo at the star studed award with other recipients which include Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Director General of World Trade Organization, Mrs Ngozi Nkwojo-Iweala who jointly won Leadership newspaper Persons of the year.

The Social Impact Person of the year award was bestowed on Prince Ned Nwoko as a result of the Prince Ned Nwoko foundation’s efforts in fighting malaria in Africa, devoting personal funds, time and resources for the cause.

The Project Coordinator, Chukwuebuka Anyaduba in a brief chat with the media said that the Prince Ned Nwoko foundation is encouraged by this Award to be more committed to the strategies of the initiative.

He said “We are encouraged by this recognition and it is to show that people are watching what we are doing. Some of our strategies at Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication project include Advocacy, Sanitation and waste management, malaria vaccine development in collaboration with our partners and relevant government agencies and stakeholders”.

Bar onyeka Nwokolo on his comment added that the award would spur Prince Ned Nwoko to do more.