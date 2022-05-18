By Ezra Ukanwa

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Taiwo Elijah Ogunleye, on Tuesday, raised an alarm over the Department of State Security, DSS, raid on the residence of one Adeogun Elijah at his Ota residence in Ogun state.

The Lawyer, in a statement made available to journalists described the arrest and detention of Adeogun Elijah by the DSS as an abuse of power and serious disregard for constitutionalism and human rights, noted that Adeogun Elijah is not a criminal.

The lawyer contended that Adeogun Elijah is not a criminal of any form, noting that he was arrested by the operatives of the DSS at his Ota residence at about 2:25am on May 16, 2022, revealing that he has been in custody at the Ogun State Command of the DSS in Abeokuta.

Elijah’s wife, Mrs. Adeogun noted that: “At about 1:30am on May 16, we were awoken by noise around our house. Peeping from the window, I observed that some people were making an effort to gain entry to our residence by breaking down our fence.

“More than twenty fully armed persons entered through the broken fence and began to hit the main entrance door to our living room with heavy objects before they successfully broke the door.”

Mrs. Adeogun added that the sophisticated guns she saw were not for decoration as several shots were fired in the living room and other parts of the house with bullet holes visibly seen in more than five places.

Mrs. Adeogun who could not identify those who invaded her house as security operatives, pointed out that they were led by One Nurudeen Obasanya, whom she described as a notorious land grabber with whom her husband had been involved in last disputes over a period of time.

Her words: “The armed men were led by Nurudeen Obsanya, a notorious land grabber. I saw him clearly in his red shirt. He was the one showing the other men around. He was the one that asked me where our man-hole was. I have seen him several times before,, there was no way I would not have recognised him since our house was well lit.”

Mrs. Adeogun further disclosed that another resident of the house, one Adeyemi Olabode, informed her that he thought the incidence was a kidnap, considering how Elijah taken in a truck.

Vanguard gathered that the truck was recognised to belong to Nurudeen Obasanya, a man who had sworn that he would one day kill Elijah.

On her part, Taiwo Ogunleye, one of Elijah’s lawyers, said the similarity between the event narrated to him and that of the invasion of Igboho’s house raised his suspicion that Elijah could have been arrested by DSS operatives.

According to him, “Seeing the damage done to Elijah’s house, it looked similar to what the DSS did to Sunday, Igboho’s house in Ibadan. Since it was a possibility, I visited the Ota office of the Ogun State DSS where I was informed that my client had been arrested by officers of the department from the Ogun State Command, Abeokuta”.

Lawyer Taiwo added that although the DSS had claimed that Elijah was arrested upon a petition written by one Adelupo family, “the manner of arrest was unconstitutional and a violation of Elijah’s human rights.”

His words: “One of this shameful use of police powers for unlawful purposes was in MOT/131C/2021 between Commissioner of Police v Saheed Dada & 2 Ors wherein a member of the Adelupo family had petitioned the Sango-Ota Area Command of the Nigerian police and the police had prosecuted three members of staff of Elijah’s company even though they had no single evidence against them and the matter had been struck off for want of evidence.

“I am not surprised that the Adelupo family and their agent, Nurudeen Obasanya, is making another attempt to use the authorities to institute another frivolous matter. I am only surprised that the DSS could stoop so low to interfere in land disputes. We will gladly take them up in court as we have always done.”

Lawyer Taiwo claimed that Nurudeen Obasanya, who led the DSS into Elijah’s house while in possession of a gun, is currently being investigated for murder by the Nigerian Police and has continued to dishonor police invitation at the Force Headquarters.

On the allegation that Elijah was arrested in relation to the murder of one Monday Ereduwa, Lawyer Taiwo said Elijah was not Atan on the day Ereduwa was claimed to have been murdered.

He further added that he is aware that Ereduwa was killed in a clash between two confraternities sometime in November 2021 and that the clash was reported by different media outlets, stating that Elijah is not a land grabber as claimed.

