…Amaechi respects and support the people of Northern Nigeria – Ex-Gov Bindow

The Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Mustapha, has tipped Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the next President of Nigeria.

The Lamido, prayed for Amaechi and pledged to continually pray for him to emerge victorious as President, stating that Nigerians need to enjoy the dividends of good governance like the people of Rivers State enjoyed during Amaechi’s 8-year tenure as Governor of Rivers State.

Lamido Mustapha made the statement when Amaechi paid him a courtesy visit on the sidelines of his consultative visit to APC delegates in Adamawa State, Monday.

He said, “Thank you very much for the courtesy visit. I pray to Almighty Allah, to help with your efforts to become the President of this country, so that we’ll enjoy what Rivers people enjoyed when you were Governor for eight years.

“I hope everything Will be alright for you and I hope that when next you come to Yola, you will come as President of this country. I will continue to pray for you to achieve your objective, easily and quickly.”

At the meeting with the delegates in Yola, leader of the APC in the State, immediate past Governor of Adamawa and associate of Amaechi, Sen. Jubrilla Bindow, told the delegates that Amaechi would be the best candidate for the APC as he understands the plight of Nigerians and respects the yearnings of every region of the country including the North.

According to Bindow, “The delegates are members of the APC family, and as a former Governor of this State, I am proud to bring someone that knows you, someone who has feelings for you, someone who respects you, someone who loves you. That person is Amaechi.

“I was praying as a Governor then, to know and meet and work with this gentleman called Amaechi, simply because his antecedents, his reputation precedes him. He respects and supports the people of the entire Northern Nigeria.”

“Amaechi was the commander of the movement at that particular time to engage five governors (to the APC), without them today, there’s no APC, because we were at the red chamber at the time, we were coordinating with them and we know what really happened. Your Excellency (Amaechi), I want to seize this opportunity to thank you for all the sacrifices and your love for our father, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari. For because of that love, you came out, all the way from Port Harcourt to save APC, even though your life was in danger at that time,” Bindow said.

He urged all Adamawa delegates to vote for Amaechi at the party primaries for the good of the State and for Nigeria.

During his address to the delegates, Amaechi charged them to judge him by his antecedents and performance in every position he has handled, and make the right choice by voting for him to emerge candidate of the APC for the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “If there’s a place I’m expecting hundred percent of votes, Adamawa is one of those States. We cannot win without your votes. The problem of Nigeria is numerous, but the greatest problem is the followership. If you choose the right leader, things won’t go bad. Judge me by my past records, do research. There’s a history book of Nigeria written by Richard Bourne, go and check, my name is there, enumerating the things I did.

“If I was not a good leader, my colleagues wouldn’t have voted me a second time to be Chaiman of the Conference of Speakers. Don’t forget I was Chairman of Governors’ Forum, and when I was running for a second term, I was opposed by then President, Goodluck Jonathan, and my colleagues stood by me and I won. There must be something in me that is making my colleagues push me forward,” Amaechi said.