The penultimate round of the 2021/22 LaLiga Santander season is taking place this weekend, with nine of the Matchday 37 fixtures being held at the same 19:30 CEST kick-off time on Sunday.

With so much still to play for in the race for European qualification and in the relegation battle, almost every fixture has something at stake and will be played together to ensure all teams are competing in the most equal conditions possible.

The relegation battle is especially tight, and Levante could still have a role to play in it, even though they themselves became the first club mathematically relegated when they lost to Real Madrid on Thursday. That’s because the Granotas host second-bottom Deportivo Alavés on Sunday, with the Basque side needing a win to have any chance of securing their own survival.

Sunday could also be a decisive day for Cádiz CF and RCD Mallorca, with the former currently 17th and outside of the relegation zone on 35 points, while the islanders occupy the final relegation spot of 18th with 33 points. RCD Mallorca will hope to finish this matchday having leapfrogged their rivals, as they’ll aim for three points when they host Rayo Vallecano, at the same time as Cádiz CF tackle the difficult task of facing champions Real Madrid.

Neither Getafe CF nor Granada CF are mathematically safe from relegation yet, even if they each have bigger cushions to the drop zone, and both those sides have difficult games of their own on Sunday.

In the case of Getafe CF, they’ll be at home to FC Barcelona and, even though the capital city club have only lost one of their past 13 home games, Barça have so much firepower in their squad. As for Granada CF, they make the short trip to the Andalusian capital to visit Real Betis, which won’t be easy for Aitor Karanka’s side since the Verdiblancos are still fighting for objectives of their own.