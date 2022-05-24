Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Badagry Local Government on Monday passed a vote of confidence on a former Minister of Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro to represent them qualitatively in the 10th Senate, citing his courage, bravery and integrity.

A former House of Representatives Member, Hon Samuel Sejoro, pleaded with the delegates not to waste their votes but cast it wisely for Obanikoro, whom he said he has known for over 25 years.

He added that Obanikoro, returning to the Senate would make him a ranking senator, and with his national appeal and reach across the country, would be able to attract dividends of democracy to the district.

Sejoro warned that only a man with capacity, tested and trusted, should be given the opportunity to represent them in the senate like Musiliu Obanikoro.

On his part, a two term former Commissioner for Rural Development/ Infrastructures and Energy, Hon Olanrewaju Saka-Shenayon, recounted his relationship with Obanikoro when they both served as Commissioners in Lagos State, stating that all the concerns of Badagry people were a priority to Obanikoro and he successfully pushed them over and ensured they get what was meant for them.

He vouched that his over 30 years relationship with Senator Obanikoro, he has no reason to doubt his capacity and urged all the delegates from the area to que behind Obanikoro on the day of primary election.

His words:” I am here today to testify to the capacity and good intentions of Senator Obanikoro and to plead with all of us to vote for him as our candidate. We both served as Commissioners and I can tell you that he is the man for the job in terms of courage, integrity and the political connections to get things done.

“Whatever we wanted in the cabinet of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu back then, Obanikoro was always at the forefront pushing it for us and even when it appears difficult, he would devise other means to reach out to the governor and get it done.

” Obanikoro has never forgotten his root, that is why even when he is not campaigning or running for any elective position, he would always visit us and share thoughts with us. He has investments in Badagry and he has facilitated employments for many of our youths whichhas been publicly attested to here. So I urge all of you to support him and he will never dissapoint us.”

Obanikoro thanked all the party leaders and delegates, which also included a former Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Hon Omolabani Moses and others.

He assured that he would put Badagry’s interest first if elected.