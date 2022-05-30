…Some of the happiest moments in life are around dinner tables

By Gabriel Olawale

As restaurants are integral parts of our society, providing us with much needed comfort, different cuisine, ambience and aesthetics, LagosGo an organization geared towards promoting, boosting and developing the tourism capabilities of Lagos state is presenting ‘Lagos restaurant festival’ to the public at large.

The Lagos restaurant festival will be an aesthetically pleasing event with many attractive activities and cuisines. It will be a celebration of numerous restaurants and food lifestyle in Lagos.

This is going to be an exciting experience for all of Lagos and the country at large. No one can resist a good meal and a good time, which will come with the Lagos Restaurant Festival, two peas in a pod.

The Lagos Restaurant Festival is going to hold from the 1st of September till the 18th of September.

The Lagos Restaurant Festival will end with a pop up restaurant on the last day , 18th of September called Restaurant X. It will be a time for people to roll up their sleeves and enjoy a while host of Live cooking demonstrations and workshops . There is even a chance to get those culinary questions answered at our pop up restaurant on the final day .

This is bound to be a success as different people from various parts of Lagos and outside Lagos are sure to attend . A sure-fire way to gather attention and traffic for the restaurants and organizers.

The CEO of LagosGo shows immense commitment and dedication towards the success of the festival. “Food for the body is not enough, there must be food for the soul too , and the festival will be the soul food” says Mr Akin Eso. This will be an opportunity of having an experience in each restaurants location with a lot of activities lined up on different days of the festival week.

Lagos Restaurant Festival set to be the biggest food event to happen in Lagos, as it is set to bring people from all over the world to dine and have a good experience. Restaurants participating have been selected from both the main and island area of Lagos. It is also an opportunity for sponsors to connect with the populace at large.

The great food, drinks, music, beautiful restaurants, orchestra, celebrity chef attendance and other exciting entertaining events will be the highlights of the festival starting from the 1st– 18th of September , 2022.As the saying goes ‘The greatness of culture can be found in its festivals’.

Some of the restaurants which have confirmed participation already includes; 343 Degrees North , Vanilla Moon , Chai Tang , Essence By The Grid , 1504 Restaurant , Túraká , Jinja Restaurant , Jinja Garden , El Padrino , 788 On The Sea , kenivior , The Metaphor , The Wine Lab , La Brioche and the likes of their upscale restaurants both on the mainland and island area of Lagos. Signing up of restaurants for participation is still on going.

LagosGo has different events set for the year. It is definitely going to be events worth fun activities and engagement. These events will be updated on the social media pages of LagosGo; Instagram: Lagos.go , TikTok: Lagos.go . We can not wait to make all experiences worth attending.