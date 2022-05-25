.

Mustapha4Lagos Agenda, a support group for the actualisation of the gubernatorial ambition of Olorunfemi Mustapha, has raised the alarm over a plot to disqualify the former permanent secretary by the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress.

Mustapha is one of the two aspirants jostling to unseat the incumbent Babajide Sanwoolu with the other contestant being Olawale Oluwo and the three aspirants would slug it out for the party ticket in a primary scheduled to take place on Thursday,May 26,2022.

The head of Mustapha4Lagos Agenda Bukola Ogundipe alleged that the plot to get Mustapha screened out is being orchestrated from the camp of the state party leader, saying he had allegedly enlisted the support of some elements within the screening committee to perfect the plan.

Ogundipe said the leader has identified Mustapha as the biggest threat to his bid having realised that the Information Technology and Financial Systems expert is eminently qualified to take the state to the next level and enjoys the support of many Lagosians including the leadership of the party in the state.

The group revealed that the politician’s legal team is meeting with the national body of the party to quash the plot.

Ogundipe said: “We have uncovered a plot to disqualify our aspirant from the race; they know that the only way they can stop Mustapha from getting the party ticket is to make sure he doesn’t participate in the primary. Let us forget about the noise they are making, he is the man to beat. We are very certain that their plot will not see the light of the day because Mustapha is clean and meets all the criteria required by the constitution of our party and the guidelines for the elections.

“As we speak, our lawyers have met with the leadership of our party in Abuja to make sure that this evil plot does not see the light of the day. The national body must step up and quash this evil plan. the leadership of our party in Lagos knows that we can’t continue with the abysmal performance.”

“There is this strong belief within the party that Tinubu is still interested in using Mustapha in 2023; the plan is to eliminate Mustapha at the level of screening so that he would stand no chance if the game gets to that. the source said.