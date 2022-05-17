Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Lagos State Government has condemned the May 12 mob attack by commercial motorcycle riders on a sound engineer, Mr David Imoh, who was killed in Lekki, assuring that justice will be done.

The state’s taskforce on environmental offences arrested 10 commercial motorcyclists and impounded 123 motorcycles operating at Lekki area on Monday as a consequence of the murder.

The police had earlier arrested four persons over their alleged participation in the murder of Imoh, 38, and promised to continue the manhunt.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, stated on Monday that he had spoken with Imoh’s family members and that two survivors of the condemnable act were in still hospital.

He extended the condolences of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and assured that government would address the root cause of the mob attack and similar incidents, which had caused public anxiety.

“Government implores residents to remain calm as police continue to investigate the matter.

“Lagos has no room for savagery and anybody found to have been involved in the barbarism will surely face the law.

“We condemn and will not condone any kind of jungle justice no matter who the perpetrators are,’’ Omotoso stressed.

NAN