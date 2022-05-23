Dr. Nimi Ekere, Covener

It is said that it is easier to build strong children than repair broken adults. Being a child in today’s world is unarguably not as seamless as it used to be as there are so many distractions that appear alluring that children are encumbered with.

Technology, westernization, peer pressure influence, poor parental guidance and a whole lot more are just a few of what this generation of children have to grapple with.

A lot of them want to be heard but no one is listening and in no time they are caught up in the web of gross moral decadence and irresponsible living.

The STRIVE conference is an annual event that is aimed at bringing children together to educate, inform and guide them on the path to go and how to navigate the dark corridors of the menaces in the society and stand out to become responsible leaders of tomorrow.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Creating a Better Future for the Nigerian Child”.

There will be speakers of international repute that will take them on Cybersafety, Character Development, moral values and etiquettes, mindset re-orientation, purpose discovery and a lot more.

The conference will also have in attendance top government dignitaries like the first Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo- Olu and the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo.

According to the organizer, Dr. Nimi Ekere: “‘Strive’ conference, is the first of its kind for children, in Lagos State.

“This conference will have notable speakers, child advocates, religious leaders and role models speak to the children on how they can stay away from vices, protect themselves from abuse, live their dreams and become whatever they set their hearts to become. It is going to be a phenomenal one and the first of its kind in the country and Africa.

Dr. Nimi Ekere, a Consultant Family Physician, a Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Family Physicians. She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants and a Certified Management Consultant. Dr. Ekere is a Certified Management Specialist with distinction in Time Management from the London Graduate School. Dr. Nimi Ekere is also a child advocate, author, speaker, coach and humanitarian.

She is also an author of four books for children, pre-teens, teenagers and parents on the dangers of child sexual abuse with effective remedies. Three of these books are government-approved for use at schools in Lagos State. Just recently, all four of her books were approved and added to the curriculum of the Rivers State Ministry of Education to be used in primary and secondary schools in the state.

A statement noted that the event, scheduled for Children’s Day, 27th of May, Afe Babalola Hall, UNILAG, Lagos State at 9am, is for children aged 10 to 18 years old.

“Admission is free for all children if you are. However registration is required for children not coming from schools and non-students (not older than 18),” it added.