Lagos commuters stranded as shuttle bus drivers protest alleged task force extortion

By Esther Onyegbula

Commuters plying Agbara/ Igbolerin/Okoko route were on Monday stranded as some commercial drivers protested against alleged harassment and extortion by personnel of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, aka task force.

The drivers, who carried placards with various inscriptions, including, ‘End task force wahala’, and ‘End task force in Lagos State,’ prevented commercial vehicles and trucks from taking one way at Church bus stop, Ojo along Badagry expressway.

The protest caused traffic and grounded movement from Okoko to Iyana Isashi bus stop.