Residents of Kirikiri Town, in Oriade Local Development Council Area of Lagos State are currently living in fear over the activities of members of the Igunuko Cult.



They lamented that the group is terrorizing members of their community with their activities.



It was gathered that the leaders of the Kirikiri Community, which include, the Alahun of Imore and parts of Apapa, Oba Taoqeef Adegboyega, who is the ancestral owner of the Kirikiri land and Apapa, the Baale of Kirikiri Town, Chief Babalola Shabi, who is the traditional head of Kirikiri Town and members of the Kirikiri Community Development Association, CDA, had recently, in a joint press conference, called on the Lagos State Government, the state Police Command and members of relevant security agencies to come to their aid and put a stop to the activities of members of the Igunuko Cult, who they said have been making live unbearable for residents of the community.



They said members of the Igunuko Cult move around the community with their masquerades, which they said are usually armed with charms and thugs bearing dangerous weapons during business hours.



A resident, Yetunde Abdullatif, who spoke to this medium, explained, how members of the Igunuko Cult, have allegedly made residents of Kirikiri, which is hosting some of the nation’s foremost Correctional Centers, Oil and Gas Deports and container terminals, a hell.



According to another resident, Mr. Taiwo Owolabi, “we are currently living in fear over activities of the Igunuko Cult. We are not members of their association and they are not members of the Kirikiri traditional institution.

The Igunuko Cult is from Niger State, and owners of Kirikiri Town are the Imores, who have their own traditional practice.



“It is an open knowledge that the Alahun of Imore and Apapa, Oba Adegboyega, the Baale of Kirikiri Town, are not members of the Igunuko Cult.

There is no reason masquerades should be taken to their homes.

The person who led the two masquerade and some armed thugs to the Baale of Kirikiri was arrested by the police and was charged to court, but some senior people are working hard to let him off the hook.



” This is very sad, knowing that a senior police officer, who is supposed to uphold the the rule of law is seriously trying to protect a criminal from facing justice.”



Meanwhile, an official of the Lagos State Art and Culture Ministry, who pleaded anonymity, said no permission was given to masquerade to operate in the area on the day in question.



The ministry supervises and grants permissions to masquerade activities in the state.



Also, Public Relations Officer of Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in his reactions, when contacted, said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has ordered a full investigation into the allegations.



Shabi was appointed and installed as the Baale of Kirikiri Town and parts of Apapa, by the Alahun of Imore and Apapa, Oba Taofeeq Adegboyega, on July 20, 2020, after the demise of the late Baale of Kirikiri Community, Chief Wahidi Agunbiade,