By Sylvester Kwentua

The Lagos state chapter of the Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria, CDGN, will be organizing its first culture and entertainment exhibition, themed ‘Exploring Cultural Creativity Through Entrepreneurship’. It will be held in Lagos, on June 10.

This much was made known in a press conference held in Lagos on Thursday, by the guild to sensitize members of the public on their forthcoming event.

Addressing the media, the Chairlady of the Lagos state chapter of the guild, Mrs Joy Akinyemi, who informed pressmen present that the guild has been in existence for 20 years, shed more light regarding their forthcoming event.

“CDGN is the umbrella body for the creative professionals who work behind the camera to make the pictures we see on screen look good. We are the costume designers, makeup and hair artists, props managers and set designers, working with other professionals who bring alive the stories you have enjoyed over the years. We are known as the creative power of Nollywood and we became formally organized as a guild, in the year 2002.” Mrs Akinyemi informed.

“For us as creative members of a legitimate enterprise, we believe that one way to rejig our economy and build a better society is to come to terms with the role of culture as the creative capital that can be used to add economic value to the society. ” Mrs Akinyemi said, while explaining why the guild decided to organize a cultural and entertainment event.

Mrs Akinyemi, who emphasized the role the entertainment, tourism and hospitality industries played in the development of great nations like India and the United States of America, believes it is time for Africa and Nigeria entertainment industries to take a cue from the aforementioned countries.

“This is the time for Africa, and Nigeria must lead the way. Our desire as CDGN is to set culture as a tool at reengineering our film industry and selling our nation to the world. This exhibition will feature our creative design skills as we represent our native and cultural diversity with each state chapter making a display of what is authentic to their locations.” Mrs Akinyemi affirmed.

CDGN’s first Cultural and Entertainment Exhibition will be hosted by the guild at the Citiheight luxury hotels, and is supported by the Lagos state ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, and the Lagos Film and Video censors board.

Phar Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, who is the honorable commissioner of the Lagos state ministry of tourism, art and culture, will deliver the keynote address at the exhibition.