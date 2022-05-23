…Says claimant neither worked nor works with agency but an impostor

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services has disowned one Adio Oluwole Bashir, who claims to be a former staff of the security agency that led the team that arrested the suspected killers of David Imoh, a sound engineer, who was killed in Lagos about two weeks ago.

Bashir in an online publication had claimed further that the killers of the sound engineer, who were of Hausa origin, were exchanged with Christians.

However, the DSS in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, and made available to Vanguard on Monday evening, said Bashir is neither a serving nor a former staff of the service but a mere impostor out to smear the agency for personal gains.

Afunanya said in the statement: “The DSS hereby dismisses a false online publication authored by one Adio Oluwole Bashir who purported to be a former staff of the Service. Bashir claimed to have led the team that arrested suspected killers of David Imoh, a sound engineer allegedly murdered on 12th May, 2022 at Lekki, Lagos State. He further alleged that the suspects who were of Hausa origin were exchanged with Christians.

“Consequently, the Service states that Bashir is neither a serving nor retired staff on its roll. Besides, his writing style and use of paraphernalia gave him out as fake and an impostor. Findings have, however, revealed that his aim is to ignite an ethno-religious conflict. His co-conspirators are elements of separatist groups who are desirous of achieving the same objective as well as pitting security agencies against one another.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has issued an unambiguous statement on the entire episode. The Command’s clarification should guide public understanding of what actually transpired. Dragging the DSS which never participated in the operation at Lekki into his skewed account exposes the lies and intentions of Adio Oluwole Bashir and his cohorts.

“The DSS wishes to state that the write-up is completely false and frowns at the calculated effort to use its name for malicious purposes. It therefore requests the public to disregard the misleading narrative. The Service also warns those bent on throwing the country into violence to retrace their steps and give peace a chance.

“While it reaffirms its commitment to continue to work with sister agencies to ensure lasting peace in the country, it will also not hesitate to bring to book those determined to break the law,” Afunanya said.