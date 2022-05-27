Mr Akin Aderinoye, the APC Chairman in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Friday said the party would ensure free, fair and credible primaries in the selection of its candidate for the constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ruling part is holding its House of Assembly and House of Representatives’ primaries across the 40 state constituencies and 24 federal constituencies in the state.

Speaking with NAN at the Ifako-Ijaiye LG Secretariat, the venue of the primaries for Ifako-Ijaiye Federal Constituency and State Constituency 1, Aderinoye expressed confidence that the congress would be peaceful and free of violence.

“We expect a smooth and peaceful congress. The primaries will be a free and fair one devoid of violence,” he said.

Though the event slated for 10.00 a.m. is yet to start as at 12.20 p.m., party leaders and few delegates were seen around including the security officials awaiting for the arrival of the Electoral Committee members.

There are two contestants for the seat, the incumbent, Mr Temitope Adewale and Afolabi Ajiboye. (NAN)