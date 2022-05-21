By Nnamdi Ojiego

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State chapter, Alhaji Gbolanhan Lawal, has warned against what was described as the culture of imposition in the election of delegates.

He also warned that any congress that doesn’t carry party members along would not be accepted.

Lawal, who said this in a statement, called on APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to reject any result of a flawed exercise.

According to him, “any congress that does not carry the entire party members along will not be accepted in Lagos State, let us make this point very clear.

“We want to state categorically that this is not the era of past chairmen that were heavily compromised. This is the era of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a man who has a track record of being upright and straightforward.

“We uphold the tenets of durable and enduring democracy. We do not subscribe to high handed measures employed to deny peaceful and loyal members of the party from enjoying dividends of democracy.”

Stressing that “no man is God” he said “Lagos State belongs to all stakeholders. Those who have been running a dynasty form or monarchical government in our state can no longer be allowed. Everyone must be held accountable.

“We have been sensitizing our members in the party across board and they are fully aware of the implication of allowing a few individuals to escape with the culture of imposition”.