Comrade Ayodele Adewale, former All Progressives Congress (APC) organising secretary and an aspirant to Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency seat in Lagos, has petitioned the party’s appeal committee alleging fraud in the conduct of the primary election that produced Prince Lanre Sanusi as candidate.

Comrade Adewale, in the petition sighted by Vanguard, alleged that the state party chairman, in connivance with some leaders of the party in Oriade LCDA and Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area manipulated the local government’s delegates list and the entire process leading to the primary election in favour of Prince Sanusi.

Adewale who is the immediate-past chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government also insisted in the petition that Prince Lasisi was not qualified to run for the position of House of Representatives because he was disqualified by the House of Assembly in 2019 for presenting fake United States academic documents at the screening stage for the state executive cabinet when his name was put forward as a commissioner nominee.

He therefore requested that the appeal committee calls for the report of the house assembly screening committee that screened and disqualified Prince Sanusi for presentation of fake academic result.

“I further request that Prince Lanre Sanusi be disqualified and removed as the APC House of Representative candidate for Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency and that i be given the ticket of the APC to contest as the candidate of the APC party”, he said.

Read the part of the petition below:

Sunday 29 May 2022

The Chairman

APC Primary Election Appeal Committee

For National Assembly and State House of Assembly

Dear Sir

PETTITION: MALPRACTICES AND OTHER ISSUES BEFORE AND DURING THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PRIMARY ELECTION IN AMUWO ODOFIN FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY

I am Comrade Ayodele Adewale an aspirant at the just concluded House of Representative Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency primary election that took place on Friday 27 May 2022.

I was also the APC Organising Secretary from 2021 to April 2022 . A position I resigned from due to my House of Representatives aspiration in accordance with the APC Constitution.

I am also the immediate past executive chairman, Amuwo Odofin Local Government.

I was a frontline student union activist and became President, Lagos State University Students Union Government as a 200 level student; former National Public Relations Officer, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS); mobilization officer to late Chief Anthony Enahoro, late Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti and Prof. Wole Soyinka m’s led Pro-National Conference Organisation (PRONACO) movement.

REASON FOR PETITION

The ethos of our Party is that all aspirants are entitled to have a fear level playing field for free and fair elections to take place.

The APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated it publicly at different fora and to me personally that all aspirants should test their popularity on the field.

I am putting this petition forward and reporting what happened during the conduct of the House of Representatives Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency election and pre-election activities that took place before the primary by the APC Party Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi and very few of the Apex Leaders in Oriade LCDA and Amuwo Odfin LG by manipulating the LGA DELEGATE LIST and the House of Representatives processes to favour Prince Lanre Sanusi (PLS) an aspirant.