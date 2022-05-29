By Lawani Mikairu

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Sunday, notified airlines flying into the country that Muritala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos Runway 18R/36L will be closed for repair works and flights will be diverted to Runway 18L.

FAAN in a letter to the Station Manager at the MMIA titled: Rehabilitation of Runway 18R/36L signed by Dr. Al-ihekwaba N.E for; Airport Manager/Regional General Manager (SW) said the runway will be closed this weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) of 28th-29th May, 2022 and 4th-5th June, 2022 from 0600hours-1300hours-UTC to repair a bad patch

The letter read: ”As a result of the deplorable condition of Runway 18R/36L pavement, I wish to inform you that FAAN civil department will commence an emergency remedial work on the failed distressed pavement.”

“Rehabilitation work will only be on the following weekends [Saturdays & Sundays] as follows: 28th-29th May, 2022, 4th-5th June, 2022 Time: 0600hours-1300hours-UTC Daily.”

READ ALSO: FAAN commences investigation into unidentified body discovered on Lagos airport runway

“Runway 18R/36L will be closed during the period of this work and Runways 18L/36R will be used for arrivals and departures. FAAN Management sincerely apologies for the inconveniences,” it read.

Recall Nnamidi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja was closed sometime ago when the only runway of the airport was undergoing repairs.

However, the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos will only have flights diverted to the only functional runway, 18L , while the repair works last. And it will be for only some hours of the days.