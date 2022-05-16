NTTC press briefing in Lagos on Monday.

By Olasuinkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans with all states of the Federation and stakeholders to convene a conference aimed at coordinating intelligence on technological integration to address the challenges of transportation in the country.

The stakeholders on the platform of the National Transport Technology Conference and Exhibition, NTTCE, organised by the Commissioners of Transport Forum, under the support of the Federal Ministry of Transportation is seeking to feature transport technology and investment opportunities in line with world best practices.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a briefing, yesterday, on the plan of the Lagos State Government to host the maiden edition of NTTCE, scheduled to hold between June 7 and 8, 2022, disclosed that “key decision makers, experts and operators in the road, rail, water and air transport sectors will be in attendance to discuss the current and emerging trends in the smart transportation infrastructure as well as fashion out ways of integrating them into the Nigerian transportation space.”

“Discussions geared towards improving efficiency and sustainability of transport technology solutions in Nigeria for proper implementation and development with other tropical issues will be clearly highlighted at the conference.

“Search light will be beamed on the road transportation sector which is perceived to have been ignored, solutions will be proffered to issues faced daily by the operators and users alike,” he added.

According to him, it was significant to critically address challenges of the sector which he highlighted “to include, but not limited to traffic congestion, road accident, parking problems and environmental pollution in the country.”

It was gathered that the conference themed “Multimodality and Accessibility – achieving a greener transport system in Nigeria” would accommodate the coming together of all Commissioners for Transport nationwide as an avenue for seamless implementation for resolutions reached at the conference.

According to Oladeinde, using technology to boost effectiveness and efficiency of transportation system was important to overcome the hurdles of transportation in the country.

He mentioned that it was important to have a national policy which all state governments can key into with coordination and harmony for an effective transport system.

On sanitation of the transport system, he said: “We are working with every single stakeholder including the union. Over time, the union operating unregulated form of transport would be regulated in such a way that we are able to control the kind of technology they use.”

He stated that the curbing of corruption in the transport system would block leakages by moving away from cash exchange and transactions to a cashless system.

According to him, Lagos State in a bid to facilitate the zero emission transport system has begun moves to launch Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered transport system with a 10 Bus Rapid Transit, BRT pilot scheme running on CNG before an elaborate extension to all BRT buses.

Representing the NTTCE, comprising all commissioners of transportation in the Federation, the Executive Secretary, Chinwe Uwaegbute, said technology has been identified by the forum as the roadmap to ensuring safety, security and revenue generation in the transportation sector.