By Dapo Akinrefon



Four aspirants contesting the governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Pary, PDP, in Lagos State, on Wednesday, withdrew from the race.



No reason was given for the withdrawal but Vanguard gathered that an earlier meeting was held where the aspirants threw in the towel.



Addressing newsmen at the Haven Centre, venue of the primary, chairman of the Electoral Committee, Emmanuel Ogidi said the aspirants withdrew and gave reasons for stepping down from the race.



Ogidi said: “We want to apologise for starting late and you know PDP is a family affair. We have been discussing with the critical stakeholders and we want to inform that three out of the six contenders in the race have voluntarily stepped down. They have given their letters and given reasons for stepping down.

We thank God and the joy is that they are not leaving the party. We are starting accreditation now and we are starting with Agege. We have also requested that the aspirants come with their agents.



The agents will assist us with accreditation and then, voting will start. The three aspirants who withdrew are Ade Dosunmu, Deji Doherty, Olarenwaju Jim-Karmal and Gbadebo Vivour-Rhodes.”

