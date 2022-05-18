By Chioma Obinna

Nigerian pharmacists under the auspices of Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALPS) on Monday said cultivation of more herbal medicinal plants in Nigeria would help in the growth and standardisation of herbal products as well as boost healthcare, nutrition and economy of the le.

Briefing journalists in Lagos on the forthcoming 15th Biennial National Conference with the theme: “Pharmaceutical Value Chain for Optimal Utilisation- Where Are We”, they disclosed that ALPS under its project 91 is planting herbal medicinal plants across the six geopolitical zones to provide herbal products, raw materials, nutritional supplements and body care products.

Speaking, the President of ALPS, , National Chairman, Pharm. Victoria Ukwu who noted that the World Health Organisation, WHO report showed that 80 per cent of the world’s population depends on medicinal plants for their primary healthcare said the dream of the association was to see Nigeria succeed in traditional medicine like China.

Stating that ALPS plan was geared towards the development of standards in order to guarantee safety of consumers; said herbal medicinal plants have shown benefits in disease disorders like sickle cell anaemia.

Dismissing insinuations that pharmacists were against herbal medicines, she said: “The emphasis now is on agriculture. Nigeria is blessed with medicinal plants. We can get all our governors’ wives, who are our patrons, in various states, to be involved in the planting of herbal/vegetable gardens across the country. This will serve to empower the women, as well as help to showcase our rich herbal resources.”

Speaking on the upcoming conference, she said the conference slated to begin on the 5th of June, 2022 at the Whispering Palms Resort, Badagry Lagos will run through 10th June, 2022. Some of the activities listed alongside the conference include; quiz competition featuring female students from public schools, cocktail party, visits to orphanages homes among others.

Corroborating her views, Immediate past Chairman, Pharm. Yetunde, Morohundiya who said they will be working with NIPRID said they are bringing in standardisation in traditional medicines which is now packaged in usable forms.

She said progress is being made and soon Nigeria will join countries like China and India in traditional medicines practice.

On her part, the Conference Planning Committee, Dr Monica Hemben Eumunfeze explained that a lot of orthodox medicines are sourced from plants, adding that many plants and different herbs that grow in the country have been identified to have some medicinal uses.