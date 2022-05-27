By Ogalah Ibrahim

Senator Garba Yakubu Lado has emerged winner of the Katsina PDP Gubernatorial primaries concluded early hours of Friday.at the party’s state secretariat.

Lado polled 740 votes out of the1094 total vote cast to clinch the ticket.

His closest challenger, Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, polled 257 votes while the two other contenders, Yar’adua Ahmed Aminu and Shehu Inuwa Imam polled 53 and 44 votes, respectively.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Chika Nwozozo while declaring the winner said: “I Chika Nwozozo, the returning officer of the 2023 gubernatorial primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Katsina State, having counted and recorded the vote scored by each of the four aspirants in my capacity as the returning officer, hereby declare

Alhaji Garba Yakubu Lado, having polled the highest number of votes of 740 is hereby declare d the winner of the gubernatorial primaries of the PDP in Katsina State.”

Lado in his acceptance speech, thanked God almighty for making this day, the election processes transparent and successful.

He commended the electoral committee for their fairness and transparency.

Lado, also thanked the delegates for the confidence and trust bestowed on him by making him the party’s flag-bearer for the 2023 governorship contest.

According to the former Senator, “the victory today is not for me, it is for all of us. All of us have tried, all of us are very committed party members of our dear party. Therefore, this victory is for all of us and I want to assure you that we are going to work together. We have been working together and we are going to continue working together.”

Majigiri who spoke on behalf of the other contenders, described the event as a great success for the Peoples Democratic Party in the state. He called on all well meaning members of the party to come together and support the 2023 governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado.

“As one of the aspirants that contested in this election. I want to call on every well meaning members of the party to unite together and support our 2023 governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado,” Majigiri said.

Majigiri who has led the major opposition party in the state, for the past seven years further said:

“We have one goal to achieve. That’s to dislodge APC and be in the government house come 2023 by God’s grace.

We will never relent nor retreat, nor surrender. We will make sure that Masari and his co – lieutenant leaves the Katsina Government House in 2023 for Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke.