Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Wednesday, attributed the rise in social vices involving children and teenagers in the country to poor parenting.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, tasked parents and guidance to pay more attention to activities and issues concerning the upbringing of their children and watds

Speaking at the Lagos State year 2022 Eid-el-fitr celebration, held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, said that corrupted parenting is why there are many cases of children engaging in various forms of social vices.

According to him, “The various negative news about children demand that parents should pay more attention to their children more than ever before.”

Sanwo-Olu prayed for a better nation and a peaceful Lagos where all live and work together in harmony, imploring all Muslims not to forget the lessons learnt during the Ramadan.

He urged them not to jettison the lesson learnt but maintain the good works they carried out during the Ramadan.

Earlier, wife of Sanwo-Olu, said, “As we bask in the euphoria of this sacred celebration, it is also important to seize the opportunity of this spiritual exercise to admonish our children and youths to shun all ungodly, immoral, and bestial acts.

“As parents and guardians too, we must lead by example and pay closer attention to the totality of what concerns our children and wards. It is okay to intrude into their privacy and ensure that we guide them on the right path.

“More importantly, let us be their true and sincere friends so that we can earn their trust and confidence to discuss everything with us. That way, we have the unique opportunity to put things right.”

She said that Ramadan taught “selflessness and love,” requiring faithful to think less about themselves and more about the welfare of less privileged persons.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu continued, “We are admonished to give to the needy, put smiles on the faces of people, and be a source of blessing to many.

“In all, it teaches us to emulate the sterling qualities of the holy prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).”

According to her, “beyond Ramadan, it is important for faithful to imbibe and sustain the principles of the holy month, which among others include peace, kindness, compassion, and happy co-existence.

“The holy Prophet held these principles in high esteem and lived His whole life around them. It is also important for us to allow all these virtues to reflect in our actions, public conduct, and interpersonal relations with everyone around us, long after Ramadan.

“This way, we will improve on the cordial relationship that exists among the various ethnic groups and adherents of different religions in our state.”

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said: “As we all know the period of Ramadan is a month of sober reflections, the month of blessings and during the whole 30 days exercise, we were nourished with spiritual tenets and teachings which I believe has helped in reshaping our lives and dispositions.

“I must really commend the dogged effort of our erudite Islamic scholars who taught on various topics of human endeavor.”