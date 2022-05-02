By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Organised Labour in Cross River state comprising NLC, TUC have disclosed that Civil Servants in the state are very hungry and are on a tight rope urging governor Ben Ayade to remember his “food on the table” mantra and fulfil and agreements they have so far signed to make life easy for workers across the state.

Labour also commended Prof. Ben Ayade for providing 200 million for the payment of gratuities while appealing that the money be increased and released on a monthly basis in view of the humongous gratuity liability.

Addressing workers on Sunday at the U.J Esuene sports stadium , the Cross River NLC chairman, Com. Ben Ukpebi who spoke on the theme :” Labour , Politics &The Quest for good Governance & Development in Nigeria” noted that workers day provides an opportunity for appraisal of existing relationship between government and workers.

“It is on this premise that we use this occasion to remind government of pending unresolved issues as stated in the MoU between Cross River state government and organized Labour .

“This include but not limited to the following: That the failure to implement promotion of deserving Civil Servant from 2016 till date is worrisome.

“That the contract for supply of computers to workers should be terminate committee set up to ascertain the outstanding liabilities.

“The full implementation of minimum wage for workers is still pending, we pray His Excellency to do the needful.That the balance of 27.5% to teachers is yet to be implemented amongst others “,he stated.

Ukpebi urged Nigerian workers ,civil society and Labour to join hands with NLC/ TUC to continue to tackle the consequences of labour politics and quest for good governance.

On his part TUC chairman in the state , Com Monday Ogbodum while lauding Gov Ben Ayade for releasing 200 million naira for payment of gratuities reminded the governor that workers were hungry and hanging on tight rope as so many of the agreement reached by organised Labour and government were yet to be fulfilled.

Ogbodum recalled that on the issue of annual incremental step which was to take effect from January, 2022, Government has failed and refused to implement as the same goes for the payrolling of the newly employed staff who were verified here in the stadium and witnessed by His

Excellency himself.

According to him :”Those brothers and sisters of ours are still out there languishing in penury as all appeals have fallen on deaf ears.

” Comrades, Ladies and gentlemen from the above analysis, can we really beat our chest and say we have done well? I doubt. It is on this note that I implore His Excellency to remember his ” Food on the table” mantra and know that Civil Servants are very hungry.

“Your Excellency, please cause the full implementation of the MOU government signed with Labour and you will be amazed at the avalanche of gratitude from Cross Riverians.

“Let me also use this medium to commend His Excellency for keeping faith with Civil/Public Servants in view of the regular payment of Salaries inspite of the economic and financial challenges buffeting the State and Nigeria in general.

“As you are also aware Comrades, Government has constituted a gratuity committee to commence the payment of gratuities to retirees. The committee has been inaugurated and has had several meetings.

“May I happily inform you that payment of gratuities to State retirees commenced on Friday 29th April 2022 with Calabar Centre. Other centers or treasuries will follow suit. Note that the Governor released just N 200 million for this purpose.

“We commend the Governor for this gesture and appeal that in view of the humongous gratuity liability, the amount should be increased and releases be done on monthly basis.

“Comrades, there are numerous challenge workers in Nigeria are facing currently ranging from poor and unsustainable wages, casualization in the private sector, redundancy, restructuring etc, Nigerian Workers are really on a tight rope.

“Your Excellency Sir, permit me to use this opportunity to remind you once again that, the majority of the present crop of Civil Servants will retire in 2023 having put in the mandatory 35 years of service. The exit will be massive and will leave big vacuum in the civil service of the State.

“Sir, we appeal that you lift the current embargo on recruitment into the Civil / Public Service so that qualified Cross Riverians can be employed,” Ogbodum said.

