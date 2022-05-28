By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja



Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has denied receiving the sum of $15,000 from Governor Nyesom Wike to mobilise Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates from his domain to support Wike’s presidential bid following reports published by some online news media.

In a press release signed by Kwankwaso’s aide on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Adamu, the ex-Kano helmsman described the reports as “spurious allegation” and advised that they should be “completely disregarded.”

The statement read in part: “The attention of distinguished Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the national leader and presidential aspirant of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) has been drawn to a malicious publication; deliberately concocted by an online tabloid with sole intention of defaming the good character, personality and reputation of the Distinguished Senator.

“The malevolent information, which is totally false, is to the effect that the Distinguished Senator and national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party has received the sum of 15,000 USD from Rivers State Governor Mr. Nyesom Wike for PDP Kano delegates and has housed same in an unnamed hotel.

“It is on record that on the 29th of March 2022, His Excellency Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party and addressed a national press conference to that effect.



“It is therefore ridiculous that a presidential aspirant will entice an opposition party leader with money to woe delegates from his own party.

“We deny this spurious allegation in its entirety and urge the general public to discard it as a figment of the imagination of the online tabloid.”

Kwankwaso, consequently, gave the tabloid 48 hours to retract the false news item and issue an apology in three national dailies.

“We intend to set a good example to perpetrators of such maligning media reports as our team of lawyers have been briefed and will launch a defamation suit against the lurid tabloid,” he added.

On the above premise, the press release urged the general public to disregard the online reports; insisting they are totally false and misleading.

“Finally, the distinguished senator urges his teeming supporters and followers to remain focused and resolute; as such false and mischievous reports might from time to time be sponsored to blemish the soaring popularity of Senator Kwankwaso,” it stated.