In a move to provide an alternative educational opportunities for Nigerian students, in the face of the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU ,

LinkPro Consult Integrated Limited, has offered a channel for studies in the United Kingdom.

To this effect, it is organizing a hybrid event tagged “KUA AFRICA”, where it will present parents of prospective students , professionals and agents in Nigeria, with one-on-one networking with representatives from prestigious international institutions of higher learning in Ireland and Germany as well as the Institute of Education in Ireland.

Shedding more light on the event billed for tomorrow(Thursday ), the Chief Visionary Officer, LinkPro Consult Integrated Limited, Joseph Ogun, said: “The meeting will hold at a designated venue in Lagos with offer holders, prospective students, and professionals in the ICT, management, hospitality and tourism sectors. Other sectors include fintech, health care, nursing, engineering and medicine.

“The institutions that will be in attendance include the Galway and Letterkenny Campuses of the Atlantic Technological University, University of Europe for Applied Science in Berlin, Germany and Institute of Education in Ireland.

“The discussion will come up between 10am – and 4pm, on May 12, 2022 and it will be centred on the offerings for registered participants.

” To confirm participation, participants are to send YES KUA AFRICA with full names to telephone number 08182705617, or visit www.linkproconsult.com/kua-africa/ to get more information”.

Ogun stated that the crave for foreign education by many Nigerian students had increased due to the frequent ASUU strikes and failure of the government to meet the demands of the agreement reached with the union.

He said, “regrettably, most students have given up hopesof a better education abroad and resigned to their fate. Some not because of funds, but inability to get a dependable vehicle for a successful application to any foreign universities of their choice.

“But LinkPro Consult Integrated Limited unique offerings can make an otherwise cumbersome university application process much easier for Nigerian students.

” The company is located in East Africa (Nairobi, Kenya), West Africa (Lagos, Nigeria), South Africa, and Ireland, it is a consultancy firm with specialty in education placements in international schools abroad. It is a registered agent for a number of international higher education schools and an ICEF-certified recruitment agency”.