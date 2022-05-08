.

Kosiakoko Promotions has researched and worked on building more viable ways to help creative talents in Nigeria and across Africa at large maximise their full potential and build a sustainable career for the present and the future insight.

Kosiakoko’s CEO, Tosin Clegg is bringing his 11 years in entertainment journalism and show business to bear in helping to bud and established talents get better rewards for what they know how to do best.

The CEO in a statement said it’s very important for every creative talent to know their worth, understand how to nurture and sustain it over time and also deploy the needed strategies to keep relevance in different spheres of time to come.

According to him, the vision of the company is to support creatives with the needed branding patterns and strategies to be able to remain competitive for very long.