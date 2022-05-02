By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The World Bank has listed Kogi State as one of the few states to benefit from the newly introduced, Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi Arid Land(ACREsAL) project.

This was due to the outstanding successes the state achieved in the implementation of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project(NEWMAP),

The overall objective of ACREsAL, is to build resilience to climate challenges in Northern Nigeria as well as helping the Nigerian government’s quest to bring One hundred million citizens out of poverty by 2030.

Inaugurating the steering and technical committees of the project yesterday in Lokoja the state capital, Secretary to the state government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade commended the World Bank for finding the state worthy for the implementation of the project.

While assuring of Kogi’s readiness to translate the objectives of the project into practical realities for the good of its citizens, she lauded Governor Yahaya Bello for showing clear vision and direction in the governance of the state, main reason Kogi is attracting several intervention programmes.

“Kogi is safe and secure for productive activities to thrive. Governor Bello is passionate about security of lives and investments in the state, and will continue to sustain the feat in ensuring the state remains the safest in the country.”

She charged members of the steering and technical committees to work in close harmony, in line with the responsibilities of their committees towards achieving expected successes from the project.

The Nine member steering committee for the implementation of the project has the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Victor Omofaiye as chairman, while the nine member technical committee has the permanent secretary in the ministry of environment, Barrister Suleiman A.M as chairman with Barrister Ladi Ahmed Jatto serving as secretary to both committees.

On his part, Commissioner for Environment and Chairman, Steering Committee for the project, Hon. Victor Omofaiye, said Kogi’s listing as ACREsAL beneficiary is directly connected with the successes the state made out of NEWMAP.

He pointed out that through NEWMAP, Kogi was able to tackle the menace of erosion as well as touching the lives of its people positively in several ways, assuring that ACREsAL would enjoy tremendous support from the government.

ACREsAL Project, Hon. Omofaiye disclosed, has come to improve the livelihoods of the people, making them self-reliant through sustainable socio-economic activities.

The state Coordinator of NEWMAP and secretary of both steering and technical committees of ACREsAL, Barrister Ladi Jatto, commended Governor Bello for redefining environmental management in the state, at the same time improving the lives of communities affected by environmental challenges.

Just as she promised speedy delivery of the objectives of the project through dedication, commitment and results, she also lauded the Governor for ensuring prompt releases of counterpart funds, revealing that this is the secret behind the advancement from NEWMAP to ACREsAL.