By Boluwaji Obahopo

Former Governor of River State and a presidential aspirant under the All Progressive Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi on Friday evening was stunned when delegates from Kogi State told him point blank that they will not vote for him.

Ameachi and his Entourage which included former Army Chief, Gen. Buratai were in the state to woo delegates ahead of the Presidential primary of the party.

Speaking at the government House, Lokoja, Ameachi called on the delegates to prevail on the governor, Yahaya Bello to step down his ambition for elderly people like him.

He said though Bello was qualified to contest for the Presidency, but he’s still young and should make way for him to become the party flag bearer.

“This is the 28th states I will be visiting. I can no longer be called one of the APC aspirant because I have become the leading aspirant.”

Ameachi stated that he deserved the ticket ahead of others aspirant, “I was Speaker at the age of 34, Governor at the age of 42, and a minister in my early 50’s. I have acquired the needed experiences to lead Nigeria.

“I was a former chairman of Speakers forum, two term Chairman of Governorship forum, coupled with my interaction as Presidential DG campaign, I have what it takes to governed a country like ours.”

Responding, the delegates through the Deputy Governor of the State, Edward Onoja said the state is already locked for a candidate and there was no way they can help his (Ameachi) aspiration.

“Kogi is a state of loyalty. Our loyalty at the Federal level is 100 percent for President Muhammed Buhari, at the state level, we are 100 percent for our principal, Governor Yahaya Bello.

“The governor is young and experienced enough to be the president of Nigeria. There is nothing we can do. We are too loyal as a state and our votes is for one person only – which is governor Yahaya Bello.

Onoja however urged Ameachi to visit the governor and deliberate with him, saying only Governor Bello can tell the delegates the direction to follow.

He however submitted that the state remained an APC strong hold, said they will deliver for the party in the next year general election.