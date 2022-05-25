…promise to ensure victory at the general polls

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has granted an automatic nod for House of Assembly aspirant, Mr. Adukwu Emmanuel to contest unopposed on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, after putting to vote his decision.

The event occurred on Tuesday at the Kogi State All Progressives Congress, critical stakeholders meeting which was part of the preparation for the forthcoming primary polls in the state.

Governor Bello has always openly shown support for the persons with disabilities in his government which has often reflected in his policies, plans, programmes, bills and appointments of such individuals into his cabinet.

The governor at the meeting put the choice of automatic ticket for persons living with disability to vote which other aspirants and stakeholders unanimously voted in agreement.

Gov. Bello urged others to show interest in elective positions noting that he would support and be there for them at all times. Bello also charged that not less than 7 women get the ticket for the assembly in the forthcoming elections under the APC.

Mr. Adukwu Emmanuel who was overwhelmed by the governor’s gesture could not hide his excitement as he lauded governor Bello for being a truly compassionate leader who was befitting to lead Nigeria.