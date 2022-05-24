.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria ( NYCN) has called on the South-East Governors to bring to an end the continued killing of Northern settlers in the southeast as nobody has the monopoly on violence

“Our people must have the liberty to exercising their freedom of movement in Southeastern part of the country we’re abiding citizens, we, therefore, warn that these killings should stop forthwith, as the blood of our people can’t be used as a sacrifice to keep Nigeria as one,” the group said.

Don’t touch Hausa’s again, they’ve suffered enough, IPOB roars

This was contained in a statement issued by Isah Abubakar, President, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Kaduna.

“We wish to call on security agencies to intensify efforts in ensuring the lawless elements behind the killings are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.”

“Where we feel there is a lack of political will to make Nigeria safe for us, we won’t hesitate to mobilize our members to shut out boundaries against Politicians of Igbo extraction who have been quiet in the ongoing genocide against our people in the Southeast,” the group said.

