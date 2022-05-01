,

By – Joy Mazoje

Oluwatobiloba Daniel, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has made an announcement that he is quitting smoking for the sake of his kids and as well as to mark his 28 years birthday.

The singer was born on 1 May 1994, he took to his Instagram page by posting a video on Sunday morning to mark his birthday and to also officially reveal that he is quitting smoking.

Kizz Daniel who is a father of two gave accolades to those who are still battling smoking addiction to follow in his footstep.

He said, “To celebrate my birthday, for the sake of my kids and for those that love me, I quit.

“Those of you still struggling with addiction. It is not cool and it is not good.”

It could be recalled that Kizz welcomed the arrival of his twin babies last year on his birthday.

Sharing the good news on his Instagram page, Kizz Daniel said, “There is no better way to celebrate my birthday than announcing the arrival of my own Jelani and Jalil.”

However, two months after the announcement of the twin babies, Daniel reveal that his partner precisely gave birth to a set of triplets but, unfortunately, one of them kicked the bucket four days after.

It was noted a few days ago that Kizz Daniel and his former label boss, Emperor Geezy had eventually settled their dispute in and out of court.